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National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Join us Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall West, 333 N. Mark Stall Place, to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications. This free, anonymous drive-thru style event accepts prescription and over-the-counter medications, including pet meds, in pill, tablet, capsule or liquid form. Proper disposal keeps medications out of the wrong hands and helps protect our soil, groundwater and Boise River.

City Hall West
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

City of Boise
2086087600
bpr@cityofboise.org
https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/fourthofjuly/
City Hall West
333 N Mark Stall Pl
Boise, Idaho 83704
https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/public-works/curb-it/medication-and-sharps-disposal/