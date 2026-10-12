National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Join us Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall West, 333 N. Mark Stall Place, to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications. This free, anonymous drive-thru style event accepts prescription and over-the-counter medications, including pet meds, in pill, tablet, capsule or liquid form. Proper disposal keeps medications out of the wrong hands and helps protect our soil, groundwater and Boise River.