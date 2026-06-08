⚽ Nations United Youth Summer Soccer Camp! ⚽

Nations United is excited to announce our Summer Soccer Camp coming to AC Boise Stadium at Expo Idaho this August! Brought to you by Nations United, this camp is an exciting opportunity for Boise-area players to experience top-level coaching and development. Register today and secure your spot before they're gone — with only 50 slots available, spaces will fill fast. Open to players ages 7-12 of all ability levels, this 4-day camp offers a fun, high-energy environment focused on developing the skills every young player needs. Athletes will enjoy dedicated coaching, skill-building drills, and a love for the beautiful game — all while making memories that last a lifetime. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity this summer!