Nature Journaling 101

Fridays, October 9th - 30th, 1:30-3:00pm

Join nature journaling educator Mary Ann Reuter for a four-week introductory workshop exploring birds, insects, trees, and the changing fall landscape. Each 1.5-hour session combines indoor instruction with outdoor sketching, writing, and nature observation around the library’s pollinator garden and green belt.

Open to curious adults of all skill levels. No art or nature experience needed. A sketchbook, pens, colored pencils, and handouts will be provided. Feel free to bring your own favorite supplies.

Please plan to attend all four sessions.

Registration Required.