This six-week introductory nature journaling workshop for adults will meet on certain Wednesday mornings at the Garden City Library from July 1 to September 16, 2026.

Please be available to attend all 6 classes

Each 1.5 hour session will include instruction indoors, followed by outdoor sketching, writing, and recording about nature observations and explanations, then indoor/outdoor sharing of experiences. The classes are designed to enhance nature connection and build a community of nature journalers.

The first class will include an introduction to phenology wheels, a creative way to document seasonal changes. Additional sessions will include an introduction to nature journaling techniques, and then a focus each week on using words, pictures, and numbers on your journal pages.

Participants will be encouraged to focus on one of the five senses (seeing, hearing, smelling, touching) each week too, as well as considering their experience of birds, flowers, insects, and trees. The last class will end in a celebratory conclusion while enjoying the final sense (tasting!).

The course is suitable for adults and seniors of all skill levels. Please commit to attending all six classes if you register.

You don't need to be an artist or a naturalist to begin - you can learn nature journaling and practice these skills anywhere, anytime - and develop your own personal style over time. Let's get started!

The class is limited to 10 participants to ensure maximum attention. Some supplies will be provided (sketchbook, pens and colored pencils) but you are also welcome to bring your own. Handouts will be provided, as well as additional resources.