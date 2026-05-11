Join us for MLD’s Networking Breakfast, held every second Thursday of the month from 7:30–9:00 a.m. at our unBound branch!

This monthly gathering is a fantastic opportunity to connect with professionals across a variety of industries while investing in your own professional growth. Share insights, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships in a relaxed, welcoming environment. You’ll also have the chance to explore our innovative space and discover resources available for personal projects and small businesses alike.

Agenda:

7:30–8:00 a.m. | Coffee, breakfast bites & open networking

8:00–8:15 a.m. | Featured Speaker

8:15–8:30 a.m. | Referral Round

8:30–9:00 a.m. | Continued networking

Come ready to connect, collaborate, and grow—we’d love to see you there!