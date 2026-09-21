Nick Jaina: Words / Music / Film

Nick Jaina will be playing music, reading poetry, and projecting films in conjunction with his new book Abrazo, which is an exploration of the affection missing in the world. Nick plays gorgeous electric guitar soundscapes, samples the music to read over it, and then merges into a song, all while beautiful videos from the streets of Mexico City flicker behind him. It is a uniquely hopeful experience of soul and body.

Nick Jaina was an Oregon Book Award finalist in 2015 for his memoir Get It While You Can, which is now in its third printing. His writing has appeared in Atlantic Monthly, McSweeney's Quarterly and the journal Oregon Humanities. He has released many wonderful albums under his own name, including 2025’s The Monster Mash. He co-founded and was music director for a ballet company in New York City called Satellite that involved dancers from Juilliard and the New York City Ballet and performed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, garnering praise from The New York Times. He has composed scores for feature films and documentaries, including All Sorts, Cement Suitcase, and Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire.