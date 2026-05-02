Northwest Regional Burlypicks Competition

Burlypicks is debuting in Idaho!

This isn’t just a showcase and competition—it’s a lineup of performers here to show it all to you. Burlesque, drag, singers, dancers, and variety acts hit the stage with their best material, competing for top spots and bragging rights. You’ll see everything from classic strip-tease to innovative acts that leave you begging for more.

If you like discovering new performers, rooting for favorites, and celebrating people who leave it all on stage, this is your night.