Not-So-Spooky Storytime
Not-So-Spooky Storytime
Not - So - Spooky Storytime
Friday, October 16th, 11:00am, Ages 3-8
Ghouls and Boos of even the sweetest nature want to get into the Halloween spirit, just maybe without the spooky parts! Come for the stories and songs and stay after to learn how to be a storyteller, and create a mini Jack-o-Character.
Garden City Public Library
11:00 PM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com