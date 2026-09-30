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Not-So-Spooky Storytime

Not-So-Spooky Storytime

Not - So - Spooky Storytime
Friday, October 16th, 11:00am, Ages 3-8
Ghouls and Boos of even the sweetest nature want to get into the Halloween spirit, just maybe without the spooky parts! Come for the stories and songs and stay after to learn how to be a storyteller, and create a mini Jack-o-Character.

Garden City Public Library
11:00 PM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com