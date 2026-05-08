Not Your Granny's Square Dance!
Not Your Granny's Square Dance!
"Everyone is welcomed, all ages and all bodies! Fun, energetic and playful dancing, lead and taught by festive callers and a live old time stringband. No experience, special attire or partner needed. $15 person, kids under 13 are free. Doors at 7:00, dancing til 10:00. Held at the IOA Hall, 3401 Brazil St, Boise.
Bands ~ May 15th, Cattywampus and friends
Callers ~ Ava Honey, Karla, Andy and David"
Idaho Outdoor Association Hall
0-15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Old Time
2086317704
kayhum160@gmail.com
Idaho Outdoor Association Hall
3401 Brazil StBoise, Idaho 83705
2086025764
boiseclimbs@msn.com