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Not Your Granny's Square Dance!

Not Your Granny's Square Dance!

"Everyone is welcomed, all ages and all bodies! Fun, energetic and playful dancing, lead and taught by festive callers and a live old time stringband. No experience, special attire or partner needed. $15 person, kids under 13 are free. Doors at 7:00, dancing til 10:00. Held at the IOA Hall, 3401 Brazil St, Boise.

Bands ~ May 15th, Cattywampus and friends

Callers ~ Ava Honey, Karla, Andy and David"

Idaho Outdoor Association Hall
0-15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Boise Old Time
2086317704
kayhum160@gmail.com
na
Idaho Outdoor Association Hall
3401 Brazil St
Boise, Idaho 83705
2086025764
boiseclimbs@msn.com
idahooutdoorassn.org