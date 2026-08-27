© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Not Your Granny's Square Dance

Not Your Granny's Square Dance

"Everyone is welcomed, all ages and all bodies! Fun, energetic and playful dancing, lead and taught by festive callers and a live old time stringband. No experience, special attire or partner needed. $15 person, kids under 13 are free. Doors at 7:00, dancing til 10:00. Held at the IOA Hall, 3401 Brazil St, Boise.

Band ~ September 18th ~ Cattywampus and Kin

Callers ~ Ava Honey and Karla

Idaho Outdoor Association Hall
0-$15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Old Time
2086317704
kayhum160@gmail.com
na
Idaho Outdoor Association Hall
3401 Brazil St
Boise, Idaho 83705
2086025764
boiseclimbs@msn.com
idahooutdoorassn.org