Not Your Granny's Square Dance

"Everyone is welcomed, all ages and all bodies! Fun, energetic and playful dancing, lead and taught by festive callers and a live old time stringband. No experience, special attire or partner needed. $15 person, kids under 13 are free. Doors at 7:00, dancing til 10:00. Held at the IOA Hall, 3401 Brazil St, Boise.

Band ~ September 18th ~ Cattywampus and Kin

Callers ~ Ava Honey and Karla