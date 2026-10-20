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November Word of Mouth Mixer

November Word of Mouth Mixer

Join us on November 12th, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media, hosted by Adrienne Esposito at WaFd Bank HQ in Boise!

This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment.
Be sure to check back each month as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.

Date: Thursday, November 12th, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. MDT
Location: WaFd HQ
5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713

Don’t miss out—mark your calendar and come grow your network with us! 🙌
https://peppershock.com/events/

We want to send a heartfelt thank-you to our sponsors: Laura Brown of Fredriksen Health Insurance, and Dona Jeka of Clear Home Loans. We appreciate you showing up for local businesses and helping create a welcoming space where connections can grow. 🧡

WaFd Bank HQ Building
$15-$25
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peppershock Media
208-461-5070
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com

Artist Group Info

Rhea Allen
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/
WaFd Bank HQ Building
5777 N. Meeker Ave. Boise, ID 83713
Boise, Idaho 83713
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/