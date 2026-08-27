October 15th-White Cane Awareness Day Walk and Celebration

White Cane Awareness Day — October 15

Join us on October 15th as we come together to celebrate White Cane Awareness Day and help spread awareness, understanding, and independence for people who are blind or visually impaired throughout Idaho.

Whether you are blind or sighted, a cane user, a guide dog user, a family member, friend, advocate, or simply someone who wants to learn more, everyone is welcome. Come walk with us, stand with us, and help us spread awareness across Idaho.

10:00 AM — Boise City Hall

We will meet at Boise City Hall promptly at 10:00 AM, where we will meet with representatives from the Mayor’s Office and hear a proclamation recognizing White Cane Awareness Day.

10:30–11:00 AM — Idaho State Capitol

Following the ceremony at City Hall, we will walk together from City Hall to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol.

There, we will meet with representatives from the Governor’s Office for a second proclamation recognizing White Cane Awareness Day, expected at approximately 11:00 AM.

After the Capitol Ceremony — Cecil D. Andrus Park

Following the Capitol ceremony, join us across the street at Cecil D. Andrus Park for food, fellowship, and entertainment.

We’ll continue the celebration until approximately 2:00 PM.

Together, we can help build greater understanding of blindness, promote independence and equality, and remind our communities that blindness does not define a person or limit what they can accomplish.

Join us October 15th for White Cane Awareness Day!

More specific details about the walk, parking, food, entertainment, and other activities will be announced as they become available.

White Cane Awareness Day T-Shirt

Show your support for White Cane Awareness Day with our special commemorative White Cane Awareness Day T-shirt.

Shirts are available through the link below, and proceeds from shirt sales go directly to the National Federation of the Blind of Idaho (NFB Idaho) to support its mission of advocating for equality, opportunity, and independence for people who are blind.

Get your shirt and wear it proudly on October 15th!

T-Shirt Link:

Get Your White Cane Awareness Day T-Shirt