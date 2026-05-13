You’re out on the trail. The views are unreal, the group is dialed, and then—something goes wrong.

In this workshop, that moment doesn’t turn into stress or uncertainty. It becomes something you know how to handle.

Offroad Basics for Offroad Babes is a hands-on, confidence-building experience designed to help you feel capable and in control of your ride. You’ll get familiar with your machine, learn simple checks that prevent problems, and practice real-world skills like plugging a tire and identifying common issues before they leave you stuck.

This isn’t about memorizing parts or becoming a mechanic—it’s about knowing enough to keep going, make smart decisions, and ride with confidence.

We keep it practical, supportive, and judgment-free. You’ll learn by doing, ask questions freely, and leave with tools, resources, and a whole new level of confidence in yourself.

Bring your work gloves! Come ready to learn. Leave ready to handle the trail.

Includes:

printed checklist

tool guide

Tire gauge

Tire repair kit

Snacks

Hands on - participants will learn how to:

✔ inspect a belt

✔ locate key components

✔ practice pre-ride checks

✔ plug a tire

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