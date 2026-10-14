Paint Nite @ Broadway on the Rocks

**Paint Nite at Broadway on the Rocks: Paint, Sip & Unwind!**

Add a splash of creativity to your night out in Boise! Join Paint Nite Boise at Broadway on the Rocks, located upstairs inside the Broadway Albertsons, for a fun, instructor-led painting experience. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, drinks, and plenty of laughs as you create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece to take home. No painting experience is needed—just bring your friends, plan a unique date night, or treat yourself to something different. It’s the perfect way to connect, get creative, and enjoy a memorable night out!

Browse upcoming events and reserve your spot at https://paintnite.com/us/id/boise/events?type=in-person&view=date.