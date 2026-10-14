Paint Nite @ Cafe Ole
Paint Nite @ Cafe Ole
**Paint Nite at Café Olé: Sip, Paint & Have Fun!**
Looking for a creative way to spend an afternoon with friends? Join Paint Nite Boise at Café Olé Restaurant & Cantina in Boise Towne Square for a fun, instructor-led painting experience! Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, great food and drinks, and the chance to create your own take-home masterpiece. No painting experience is needed—just bring your creativity and get ready for a memorable outing. Grab your friends, plan a date, or treat yourself to something different!
Explore upcoming dates and reserve your spot at https://paintnite.com/us/id/boise/events?type=in-person&view=date.
Café Olé Restaurant & Cantina | Boise Towne Square
30-45
Every week through May 01, 2027.
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Artist Group Info
Lene
boiseartandvibes@gmail.com
Café Olé Restaurant & Cantina | Boise Towne Square
210 North Milwaukee StreetBoise, Idaho 83704