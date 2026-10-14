Paint Nite @ Cafe Ole

**Paint Nite at Café Olé: Sip, Paint & Have Fun!**

Looking for a creative way to spend an afternoon with friends? Join Paint Nite Boise at Café Olé Restaurant & Cantina in Boise Towne Square for a fun, instructor-led painting experience! Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, great food and drinks, and the chance to create your own take-home masterpiece. No painting experience is needed—just bring your creativity and get ready for a memorable outing. Grab your friends, plan a date, or treat yourself to something different!

Explore upcoming dates and reserve your spot at https://paintnite.com/us/id/boise/events?type=in-person&view=date.