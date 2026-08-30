Paint Pour Class
Paint Pour Class
Each painting is $35! We'll show you how then set you free to make you're own masterpiece!
Outside food and drinks welcome!
This is a messy paint class, so dress with that in mind!
Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com