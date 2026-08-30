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Paint Pour Class

Paint Pour Class

Each painting is $35! We'll show you how then set you free to make you're own masterpiece!

Outside food and drinks welcome!

This is a messy paint class, so dress with that in mind!

Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com