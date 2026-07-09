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Paint Pour Clocks Class

Paint Pour Clocks Class

Paint pour clocks with us! We'll supply all the matierials! All you need is to dress in clothes you don't mind getting messy!
You're welcome to bring drinks and snacks!
This is perfect for beginners! All ages welcome!
This class is $35 per person!

Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com