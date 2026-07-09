Paint Pour Clocks Class
Paint Pour Clocks Class
Paint pour clocks with us! We'll supply all the matierials! All you need is to dress in clothes you don't mind getting messy!
You're welcome to bring drinks and snacks!
This is perfect for beginners! All ages welcome!
Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com