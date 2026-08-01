Paint Pour Coaster Class
Paint Pour Coaster Class
Get ready to get messy with us during our paint pour special this month!
We are paint pouring coasters! We have aprons but be sure to wear something you don't mind getting dirty!
Food and drinks are welcome during the class!
Tickets available at boisebooksonthevine.com
$35 per person!
Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com