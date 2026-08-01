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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Paint Pour Coaster Class

Paint Pour Coaster Class

Get ready to get messy with us during our paint pour special this month!
We are paint pouring coasters! We have aprons but be sure to wear something you don't mind getting dirty!
Food and drinks are welcome during the class!
Tickets available at boisebooksonthevine.com
$35 per person!

Books on the Vine
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com