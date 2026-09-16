Pathways to Hope- 13th Annual Gala

We are excited to announce that our 13th Annual Gala, Pathways to Hope, is taking place on October 2nd at The Palace Event Center in Caldwell. This highly anticipated annual event relies on the heartfelt generosity of individuals and businesses like yours, who become champions for our cause. If you would like to join us in making a significant impact in our community our fundraising committee will be happy to pick up a donation or you are welcome to mail in your donation.

Thank you for considering a contribution to our cause. Your support will help empower lives and create a safer, more supportive environment for those in need. Together, we can continue this vital mission and build a brighter future for countless individuals and families.