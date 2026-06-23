Payette Brewing Kegs 4 Kause Featuring Family Advocates

Drink beer for a good cause. Kegs4Kause is a fundraising event held by Payette Brewing Company. Every Monday, Payette Brewing donates 50% of proceeds from beer sales in the Tap Room to a selected non-profit. Family Advocates was selected to be the recipient on Monday, June 29th from 6-10pm. Family Advocates is a local non-profit that works to strengthen and support struggling families in our community. Come support Family Advocates at Payette Brewing Co.