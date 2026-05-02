Kicking off the Northwest Regional Burlypicks Competition, join us at the Balcony Club for a night of burlesque and variety entertainment!

Featuring national titleholders from across the PNW, local burlesque favorites, and local titleholders!

Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm.

RSVP here: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/irishlashes/pick-of-the-glitter