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Pick of the Glitter

Pick of the Glitter

Kicking off the Northwest Regional Burlypicks Competition, join us at the Balcony Club for a night of burlesque and variety entertainment!

Featuring national titleholders from across the PNW, local burlesque favorites, and local titleholders!

Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm.

RSVP here: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/irishlashes/pick-of-the-glitter

The Balcony Club
15-80
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Irish Lashes
irishlashes@gmail.com
www.IrishLashes.com
The Balcony Club
150 N 8th St #226
Boise, Idaho 83702
2089853426
https://www.thebalconyclub.com/