Pick of the Glitter
Pick of the Glitter
Kicking off the Northwest Regional Burlypicks Competition, join us at the Balcony Club for a night of burlesque and variety entertainment!
Featuring national titleholders from across the PNW, local burlesque favorites, and local titleholders!
Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm.
RSVP here: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/irishlashes/pick-of-the-glitter
The Balcony Club
15-80
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Irish Lashes
irishlashes@gmail.com