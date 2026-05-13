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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Pirate Adventure Drama Camp

Pirate Adventure Drama Camp

Set sail for an unforgettable week of imagination, laughter, and theatrical adventure! Pirate Adventure Drama Camp invites young performers to dive into a world of pirates, treasure maps, daring escapes, and creative storytelling while building confidence and stage skills in a fun and encouraging environment.

Campers will create original characters, explore acting and improv, work together as a cast, and bring exciting pirate adventures to life through performance. Whether your child is brand new to theater or already loves the spotlight, this camp is designed to inspire creativity, teamwork, friendship, and self-expression.

Every camper creates. Every camper performs. Every camper belongs.

Details:
Ages: 7–16
Dates: July 27 – August 1
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Watson’s Mystery Café & Spirits, Boise
Cost: $150 per camper

Campers should bring their own lunch, water bottle, and plenty of imagination each day.

Adventure awaits, matey!

Watson's Mystery Café & Spirits
$150
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Watson's Mystery Café & Spirits
2082508780
lhrupert@gmail.com
https://watsonsmysterycafe.com/

Artist Group Info

lhrupert@gmail.com
Watson's Mystery Café & Spirits
8001 W Fairview Ave # 1
Boise, Idaho 83702