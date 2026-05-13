Set sail for an unforgettable week of imagination, laughter, and theatrical adventure! Pirate Adventure Drama Camp invites young performers to dive into a world of pirates, treasure maps, daring escapes, and creative storytelling while building confidence and stage skills in a fun and encouraging environment.

Campers will create original characters, explore acting and improv, work together as a cast, and bring exciting pirate adventures to life through performance. Whether your child is brand new to theater or already loves the spotlight, this camp is designed to inspire creativity, teamwork, friendship, and self-expression.

Every camper creates. Every camper performs. Every camper belongs.

Details:

Ages: 7–16

Dates: July 27 – August 1

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Watson’s Mystery Café & Spirits, Boise

Cost: $150 per camper

Campers should bring their own lunch, water bottle, and plenty of imagination each day.

Adventure awaits, matey!

