Get ready for Poky Paddle — the most laid-back, fun-filled day on the Portneuf River! Join us at Centennial Park for a FREE community event that’s all about good food, good music, and good vibes. This family-friendly event is brought to you by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Healthy City, USA. All proceeds go straight to Portneuf River Vision — helping to keep our river as cool as the snow cone in your hand.

Find food trucks with flavors that’ll make your taste buds do a happy dance.

Enjoy LIVE music that'll have you swaying with the current.

Discover one-of-a-kind treasures from vendors that’ll have you saying, “Where has this been all my life?”

So, grab your crew, pack your sunscreen, and come for an evening of fabulous floating fun!