Pray For Snow Festival
Pray For Snow Festival
Send it, Boise! Pray for Snow is HERE! 🏂
Bluebird Social is calling in the pow with this year’s Pray for Snow Festival! Join us 1-10PM Saturday, November 7. Free to attend!
🎬 Featuring ski films by OS Crew + JUICE + GLITCH on the big screen
+Live music from local bands and DJs, games for prizes, booths from your favorite brands, free ski and board waxing from McU Sports, giveaways from Bogus Basin and Brundage, and more goodies from the rest of our partners: 10 Barrel Brewing, Snowlutions, Outdoor Exchange, Flawless Threads, Deft Optics.
LIVE BANDS + DJS:
Fastest Fox Alive
Arcade Sarcasm
Mylo Bybee
Dusty Shrimps
CDIGI x SOOT B2B
Pray hard, Boise. Don’t miss the biggest kickoff of the season! 🏔️
Bluebird Social
01:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Bluebird Social
1401 W Shoreline DrBoise, Idaho 82702
chirp@bluebirdsocial.com