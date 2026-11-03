Send it, Boise! Pray for Snow is HERE! 🏂

Bluebird Social is calling in the pow with this year’s Pray for Snow Festival! Join us 1-10PM Saturday, November 7. Free to attend!

🎬 Featuring ski films by OS Crew + JUICE + GLITCH on the big screen

+Live music from local bands and DJs, games for prizes, booths from your favorite brands, free ski and board waxing from McU Sports, giveaways from Bogus Basin and Brundage, and more goodies from the rest of our partners: 10 Barrel Brewing, Snowlutions, Outdoor Exchange, Flawless Threads, Deft Optics.

LIVE BANDS + DJS:

Fastest Fox Alive

Arcade Sarcasm

Mylo Bybee

Dusty Shrimps

CDIGI x SOOT B2B

Pray hard, Boise. Don’t miss the biggest kickoff of the season! 🏔️