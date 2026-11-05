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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Preservation Idaho's 49th Annual Orchids and Onions Awards

Preservation Idaho's 49th Annual Orchids and Onions Awards

Since 1977, Preservation Idaho has hosted the Orchids and Onions Awards to recognize the people, organizations, and projects shaping Idaho’s historic landscape. Orchids celebrate outstanding contributions to historic preservation, while Onions draw attention to projects that demonstrate insensitivity to Idaho’s cultural heritage.

The Cub Tavern
20.00-25.00
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Preservation Idaho
208.353.2011
info@preservationidaho.org
https://www.preservationidaho.org/

Artist Group Info

autumn@preservationidaho.org
The Cub Tavern
1015 W Main Street
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-424-5111
info@preservationidaho.org
https://www.preservationidaho.org/orchids-and-onions