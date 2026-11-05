Preservation Idaho's 49th Annual Orchids and Onions Awards
Preservation Idaho's 49th Annual Orchids and Onions Awards
Since 1977, Preservation Idaho has hosted the Orchids and Onions Awards to recognize the people, organizations, and projects shaping Idaho’s historic landscape. Orchids celebrate outstanding contributions to historic preservation, while Onions draw attention to projects that demonstrate insensitivity to Idaho’s cultural heritage.
The Cub Tavern
20.00-25.00
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Preservation Idaho
208.353.2011
info@preservationidaho.org
Artist Group Info
autumn@preservationidaho.org
The Cub Tavern
1015 W Main StreetBoise, Idaho 83702
208-424-5111
info@preservationidaho.org