Puddle Swipe Drop In (Paint Pour)

We are hosting another paint pour drop in day! This time we are teaching the puddle swipe technique! We'll show you an example of how to do it and then walk you through you're own piece!

We are only teaching this one technique during the drop in event! If you want to learn more, we will be offering our usual class on the 8th and 22nd of August. You can sign up for classes at our website boisebooksonthevine.com

This drop in class is an all day event so feel free to drop in any time between 10am and 6pm! We'll bee here ready to go!

You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks, but be sure to wear something you don't mind getting a little paint on, aprons only cover so much! We have a restroom if you want to change when you get here so you can be comfortable for any other adventures you may have planned for the day!