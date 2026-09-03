"Race” for the Rest of Us Fundraiser

Mark your calendars for the whacky, second annual “Race” for the Rest of Us on Saturday, October 10, benefitting Metro Community Services! The “grueling” .5k “race” is one-third of a mile (or exactly 546.8 yards). Participants will re-energize with donuts throughout the event.

Your donation and participation in the "race" will help seniors and people with disabilities in Canyon County receive free transportation to important medical appointments, grocery stores, senior centers, and more. Let's do this Treasure Valley!

“Race” for the Rest of Us is intended for all ages and abilities. Wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers are welcome. The event is also dog friendly, so bring your furry friends along for the ride! Prizes will be awarded for the coolest walking shoes and hat, whackiest costume, most spirited group or team, and best decorated stroller, walker and wheelchair.

Proceeds will benefit Metro’s transportation service, which offers free, door-to-door service for seniors and people with disabilities in Canyon County to medical appointments, senior centers, grocery and drug stores, Caldwell YMCA, Nampa Recreation Center, and other locations. For many passengers, Metro’s service is their only transportation option.