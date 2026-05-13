he Range to Ranch: Adventure Summit rolls into Brundage June 18–21, bringing together hundreds of overlanders, adventurers, and gear junkies for three days of connection and hands-on learning.

Set up camp and settle in. Your registration includes three nights of camping, giving you a true basecamp experience surrounded by a community that lives for the same kind of weekends. Days are packed with expert-led clinics covering everything from vehicle setup and recovery skills to backcountry cooking and trip planning. Wander through a curated vendor village, check out the latest gear, and swap stories with people who know their way around a map.

When it’s time to roll out, guided group rides take you into the kind of terrain that makes Idaho special. Then it’s back to camp for evenings filled with good food, new friends, and that unmistakable feeling of being exactly where you’re supposed to be.