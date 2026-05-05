Readings & Conversations: Robin Wall Kimmerer

Robin Wall Kimmerer, celebrated author of the international phenomenon, Braiding Sweetgrass, shares what she’s learned about reciprocal relationships in the natural world, from both a scientific and an indigenous perspective.

Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Gathering Moss and Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, which has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over five years. Her newest book, The Serviceberry, offers a bold vision for how to orient our lives around gratitude, reciprocity, and community, based on the lessons of the natural world. A SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology, Kimmerer received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2022.