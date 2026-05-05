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Readings & Conversations: Robin Wall Kimmerer

Readings & Conversations: Robin Wall Kimmerer

Robin Wall Kimmerer, celebrated author of the international phenomenon, Braiding Sweetgrass, shares what she’s learned about reciprocal relationships in the natural world, from both a scientific and an indigenous perspective.

Robin Wall Kimmerer is a mother, scientist, decorated professor, and enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is the author of Gathering Moss and Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, which has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over five years. Her newest book, The Serviceberry, offers a bold vision for how to orient our lives around gratitude, reciprocity, and community, based on the lessons of the natural world. A SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of Environmental Biology, Kimmerer received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2022.

The Morrison Center
$40-$80
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Cabin
2083318000
info@thecabinidaho.org
TheCabinIdaho.org

Artist Group Info

Robin Wall Kimmerer
https://www.robinwallkimmerer.com
The Morrison Center
2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln
Boise, Idaho 83725
(208) 344-7849
https://boisephil.org/bp_event/holiday-pops/