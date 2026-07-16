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READINGS & CONVERSATIONS: JOHN GREEN WITH ANTHONY DOERR

READINGS & CONVERSATIONS: JOHN GREEN WITH ANTHONY DOERR

Mega-bestselling author of The Fault in our Stars, The Anthropocene Reviewed, and many others, kicks off Readings & Conversations to talk about his forthcoming book - his first-ever novel written for adults.

The event will be on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM (doors at 7:00 PM) at The Morrison Center, 2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho, 83725

This event is part of The Cabin’s 2026-27 Readings & Conversations series.

Includes a hardcover copy of Green’s forthcoming novel, Hollywood, Ending!

The Morrison Center
65.00
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Cabin
2083318000
info@thecabinidaho.org
TheCabinIdaho.org

Artist Group Info

John Green
https://www.johngreenbooks.com
The Morrison Center
2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln
Boise, Idaho 83725
(208) 344-7849
https://boisephil.org/bp_event/holiday-pops/