READINGS & CONVERSATIONS: JOHN GREEN WITH ANTHONY DOERR

Mega-bestselling author of The Fault in our Stars, The Anthropocene Reviewed, and many others, kicks off Readings & Conversations to talk about his forthcoming book - his first-ever novel written for adults.

The event will be on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM (doors at 7:00 PM) at The Morrison Center, 2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho, 83725

This event is part of The Cabin’s 2026-27 Readings & Conversations series.

Includes a hardcover copy of Green’s forthcoming novel, Hollywood, Ending!