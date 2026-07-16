READINGS & CONVERSATIONS: JOHN GREEN WITH ANTHONY DOERR
READINGS & CONVERSATIONS: JOHN GREEN WITH ANTHONY DOERR
Mega-bestselling author of The Fault in our Stars, The Anthropocene Reviewed, and many others, kicks off Readings & Conversations to talk about his forthcoming book - his first-ever novel written for adults.
The event will be on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM (doors at 7:00 PM) at The Morrison Center, 2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, Idaho, 83725
This event is part of The Cabin’s 2026-27 Readings & Conversations series.
Includes a hardcover copy of Green’s forthcoming novel, Hollywood, Ending!
The Morrison Center
65.00
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Cabin
2083318000
info@thecabinidaho.org
Artist Group Info
John Green
The Morrison Center
2201 W Cesar Chavez LnBoise, Idaho 83725
(208) 344-7849