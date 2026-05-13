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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Reception at Gallery 55, June 6, 2026

Reception at Gallery 55, June 6, 2026

Barry Biechner is Gallery 55's June guest artist. Barry was raised and lives in McCall, where he is known for his writing talent. Barry also makes provocative black marker drawings and colorful film prints. He will be displaying his drawings at the gallery during the month of June. The gallery also has a new member in June, Annette Bush, who was a guest artist in May. Annette is an amazing wildlife photographer, going to great lengths to capture portraits that are powerful and emotional.

Please join us for a reception to celebrate the work of Barry Biechner and Annette Bush. The reception is June 6, 4-6:30 p.m., with live music by Mike Dixon and Chad Lord.

View Barry Biechner's and Annette Bush's work and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of June. The gallery is open 11-5 daily.

Gallery 55
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gallery Fifty-Five
2086346313
gallery55art@gmail.com
https://galleryfiftyfive.com

Artist Group Info

Barry Biechner
gallery55art@gmail.com
Gallery 55
311 E. Lake St.
McCall, Idaho 83638
2086346313
gallery55art@gmail.com
https://galleryfiftyfive.com