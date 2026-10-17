Reception at Gallery 55, November 2026

The gallery has three featured artists for November. Our guest artist, painter and multi-media artist Chase Bindner, creates art influenced by a wide range of experiences in Idaho, New York, Paris and Europe. He grew up in Eagle, Idaho, and graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City. As part of his Parsons education, he studied in Paris and took a Grand Tour of Europe. He paints en plein air as well as from his imagination.

Also featured in November are two new members, Donnelly ceramicist CeCe Carson and fiber artist Debra Hovey from Homedale, Idaho. CeCe, a familiar volunteer and teacher in our local community, maintains a vibrant art practice in her ceramic studio. She creates small batch, functional ceramics for everyday use, embracing the uniqueness and imperfections of pottery made by hand. Fiber artist Debra Hovey likewise embraces the imperfections of her medium: dyed merino wool, alpaca fiber from her own herd and reclaimed fiber from the mill where she works. She makes needle-felted paintings out of wool of things she sees around her every day, animals, farm life, landscapes, weather, and the small moments that stick with her.

Please join us for a reception November 7th, 4-6:30 p.m., with live music by Mike Dixon and Chad Lord.

Something to look forward to: By Thanksgiving weekend, we will have a special exhibition of 8"x8" work, each priced at $80, in time for holiday shopping.

View the work of Chase Bindner, CeCe Carson, Debra Hovey, and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of November. By Thanksgiving weekend, look for the 8"x8" sale. The gallery is open 11-5 daily, closed Thanksgiving Day.