Reception at Gallery 55, October 3rd, 2026

McCall local jeweler and new gallery member Eileen Dotson is our featured artist for October. Eileen is an accomplished silversmith, working primarily with sterling silver and stones or gems sourced from lapidary artists throughout the U.S. After years spent in river guiding and hospitality, it is not surprising that Dotson favors stones that evoke a memory of a place, landscape or winding river. Her heirloom-quality handcrafted work is wearable art that captures light, movement and reflection, inviting the wearer to express their unique sense of style.

Please join us for a reception October 3rd, 4-6:30 p.m., with live music by Bob Bryan and Pete Pride.

View Eileen Dotson's work and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of October. The gallery is open 11-5 daily.