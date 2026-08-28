Rediscovered Books Presents: Ariel Lawhon

Boise, ID: Rediscovered Books and The Egyptian Theatre are excited to welcome NYT bestselling author Ariel Lawhon to Boise during her nationwide tour to celebrate her newest book, The Pirate Queen. She will be speaking in conversation at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W Main S, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

At the event, Lawhon will be on stage in conversation to discuss her newest book. Following, she will be signing copies for attendees. Tickets are available for $65 to include one hardcover copy of The Pirate Queen and $35 for event attendance only.