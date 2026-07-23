© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Repair Café Boise

Repair Café Boise

Have a broken household item you've been meaning to fix? Bring it to Repair Café Boise on Thursday, August 27, from 4–7 p.m. at JUMP. Hosted by the City of Boise and JUMP, this free community event connects residents with skilled volunteers who can help repair your item or provide guidance on the best next steps if it can't be fixed. Each participant may bring one item weighing 50 pounds or less that they can carry throughout the event.

Over the past four years, volunteers have helped repair everything from necklaces, clocks, and lamps to vacuums, saving residents money while keeping usable items out of the landfill. This year's event marks the 8th Repair Café Boise, continuing a community tradition of repairing instead of replacing.

JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

City of Boise and JUMP
208-608-7136
curbit@cityofboise.org
https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/public-works/curb-it/

Artist Group Info

Taliamiller486@gmail.com
JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
1000 West Myrtle Street
Boise, Idaho 83702