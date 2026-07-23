Have a broken household item you've been meaning to fix? Bring it to Repair Café Boise on Thursday, August 27, from 4–7 p.m. at JUMP. Hosted by the City of Boise and JUMP, this free community event connects residents with skilled volunteers who can help repair your item or provide guidance on the best next steps if it can't be fixed. Each participant may bring one item weighing 50 pounds or less that they can carry throughout the event.

Over the past four years, volunteers have helped repair everything from necklaces, clocks, and lamps to vacuums, saving residents money while keeping usable items out of the landfill. This year's event marks the 8th Repair Café Boise, continuing a community tradition of repairing instead of replacing.