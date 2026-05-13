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RizeCon

RizeCon

This is not just another business conference-it's a 2 day growth experience in East Idaho designed for ambitious leaders who are ready to rize above the noise, connect with visionaries, and master the skills that drive real results. Whether you lead a team, own a business, or are shaping the future of your organization, RizeCon gives you the tools, insights, and connections to accelerate your next chapter

Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
$349
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Apr 2026
Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
777 Bannock Ave Trail Fort
Hall, Idaho 83203