Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise (21+)
Roars and Pours at Zoo Boise (21+)
Zoo Boise will be open afterhours for adults (21+) only! Explore and enjoy at your own pace, presented by Craig Swapp & Associates. Live music, Giraffe Encounter, special animal experiences and chats, free carousel rides, and more! Beer, wine, cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and special food menu will be available for purchase.
This event is for 21+ years only and valid photo ID is required.
Zoo Boise
30-35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org