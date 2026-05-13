Rumi Night at the Cole & Ustick Library!

Please join us for a celebration of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, 13th century Persian poet, philosopher and Sufi mystic. Poetry, conversation, Persian desserts and tea!

Everyone is invited to bring a Rumi poem to share, in English or Persian. Please join us for a celebration of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, 13th century Persian poet, philosopher and Sufi mystic whose writing continues to be studied and honored worldwide by people of all faiths. Both newcomers to his work and longtime admirers are invited for an evening of poetry, conversation, Persian desserts and tea. Divine Lotus Tea Company generously provides tea.

English translations are interspersed with Persian-Americans sharing Rumi’s poetry in both Farsi and English. Persian speaking readers are especially welcome. We are blessed to experience the musicality and rhymes of the original Persian, plus English translations. Whether you are a poetry lover or not, Rumi's beautiful words will meet you where you are, wherever that may be.

