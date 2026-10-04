Ryan Taylor: Beyond the Veil - Live Mediumship Experience, Oct 29
Ryan Taylor: Beyond the Veil - Live Mediumship Experience, Oct 29
Psychic medium Ryan Taylor brings his live mediumship experience to Boise on Thursday, October 29. Doors at 6 PM, show at 7 PM.
Ryan will connect with as many of the audience's passed loved ones as possible to share validation and messages from spirit. Attendance does not guarantee a reading. For entertainment purposes only.
The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown. Two-drink minimum, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.
The Comedy Lounge
$35-$55 online
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Comedy Lounge
208-991-2296
leuboise@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ryan Taylor
The Comedy Lounge
2417 Bank DriveBoise, Idaho 83705