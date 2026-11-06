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Nov. 10: What Happened and What Comes Next: post-election review with James Dawson

Sagebrush's 5th Annual Holiday Market!

Sagebrush's 5th Annual Holiday Market!

Join us December 12 from 12pm-8pm and December 13th from 10am-4pm for Boise's beloved curated handmade market, Sagebrush's 5th annual holiday market.

This year, it is two days and held at the 36th St Event Center. There will be 70+ handmade vendors, flash tattoos, drinks (alcoholic and N/A), and so much more.

Poster art lovingly designed by Justin Buus of Buus Illustration. We have a no AI promise with all of our vendors and our marketing.

36th St Event Center
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Sagebrush Collaborative
sagebrushcollab@gmail.com
sagebrushcollaborative.com
36th St Event Center
3823 N Garden Center Way
Boise, Idaho 83702