Salsa Festival!
Salsa Festival!
Whether your looking for a family fun event full of tasty dips or looking to prove your salsa making skills there is something for everyone! Food trucks, beverages, bounce house, live music, salsa dancing lessons and some friendly competition make for the perfect evening!
North End Organic Nursery
$5
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Good
North End Organic Nursery
3777 W. Chinden Blvd.Garden City, Idaho 83714
2083894769
info@northendnursery.com