Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Santa's Rock Shop is a rockin' event happening Noon-4pm at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Rd. Boise 83712! This in-person event is perfect for rock enthusiasts of all ages. Santa's Rock Shop is ready for you! You’ll see stocking stuffers starting at 50 cents, rocks, minerals, quartzite polished bookends, petrified wood, books on geology, rock hounding and prospecting, jewelry, mood rings, maps, bb caps, and much more for all ages. All merchandise is 20% off.

Pre-registration is helpful but not required. If questions, please contact operations@idahomuseum.org.