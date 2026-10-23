Scarlet's Inferno is back, and this time we're taking to the high seas!

Join Boise's Fire Queen, Scarlet Ember, and her crew of talented performers for Scarlet's Inferno 4: Pirate Edition! This fiery variety show brings together drag, belly dance, fire performances, and more for an evening filled with adventure, spectacle, and a little pirate mischief.

This year marks an exciting new chapter for the Inferno as we bring the show to Brown Beard Brewing in Garden City for the very first time! With a cast of incredible local performers, expect dazzling costumes, captivating performances, and plenty of surprises as we transform the brewery into a pirate's paradise.

MEET THE CREW!

Scarlet Ember

Van Arky

Otto Manic

Blue Moon Haven

Sudda' Nar

Faeryl Sweet

Micah Wish

Night Terra

Ali Moonfire

Willy Munster

Whether you're a longtime fan of the Inferno or joining our crew for the first time, you're invited to experience an evening of fire, fantasy, and adventure. Gather your crew, don your best pirate attire, and prepare to set sail!

SCARLET'S INFERNO 4: PIRATE EDITION

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Brown Beard Brewing | Garden City, Idaho

Doors Open: 7 PM

Show: 8–10 PM

Tickets: $15 Online | $20 at the Door

ALL AGES WELCOME! Bring the whole family for a night of exciting entertainment and pirate-themed fun.

Tickets: https://tunehatch.com/shows/scarlets-inferno-4-pirate-edition

All hands on deck. The Inferno is setting sail!