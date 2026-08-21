September 2026 at Gallery 55
September 2026 at Gallery 55
Oil painter Miguel Dominguez is our guest for September. His specialty is the American West landscape, which he loves to explore and where he gets his inspiration for painting. He hails from the central coast of California but now is retired and living in Athol, Idaho. When not painting, he enjoys time spent outdoors, on horse or on foot.
Please join us for a reception September 5th, 4-6:30 p.m., with live music by Open Range.
View Miguel Dominguez' work and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of September. The gallery is open 11-5 daily.
Gallery 55
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Gallery Fifty-Five
2086346313
gallery55art@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Miguel Dominguez
gallery55art@gmail.com
Gallery 55
311 E. Lake St.McCall, Idaho 83638
2086346313
gallery55art@gmail.com