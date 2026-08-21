September 2026 at Gallery 55

Oil painter Miguel Dominguez is our guest for September. His specialty is the American West landscape, which he loves to explore and where he gets his inspiration for painting. He hails from the central coast of California but now is retired and living in Athol, Idaho. When not painting, he enjoys time spent outdoors, on horse or on foot.

Please join us for a reception September 5th, 4-6:30 p.m., with live music by Open Range.

View Miguel Dominguez' work and the work of over twenty regional artists at Gallery 55 during the month of September. The gallery is open 11-5 daily.