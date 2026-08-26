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September Word of Mouth Mixer

September Word of Mouth Mixer

Word of Mouth Mixer: Meaningful Networking for Local Professionals

Join us on September 15th, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media and hosted by Edward Jones! This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment. Be sure to check back each month, as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.
Enjoy light appetizers, beverages, and activities that spark connections and accelerate word-of-mouth advertising. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with other professionals and grow your business!

Tuesday, 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at 3055 E Fairview Ave, Meridian

Watch out for the next Word of Mouth Mixer, where another local business will host and continue the momentum of this great series.

3055 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
$15-$25
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peppershock Media
208-461-5070
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com

Artist Group Info

Rhea Allen
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/
3055 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
3055 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
Boise, Idaho 83713
09773670836
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/