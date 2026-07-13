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Slow By Slow Coffee 10th Anniversary Party

Slow By Slow Coffee 10th Anniversary Party

Come celebrate our 10th anniversary with us all day long on Friday, July 17. All-day specials!

Then from 5-8pm, we'll be ramping up the energy, featuring vinyl selections by Dal, a limited edition anniversary drink, special coffees from around the world, food by our neighbors - Burread Bakery, curated wines, collaborative mixed media art, giveaways, and more!

Open to the public.

Slow By Slow Coffee
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Slow By Slow Coffee
8184292490
info@slowbyslow.com
https://www.slowbyslow.com
Slow By Slow Coffee
405 S 8th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
info@slowbyslow.com
https://www.slowbyslow.com