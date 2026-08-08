Space Day at the Children's Museum of Idaho 🌌

Blast off with us for a day full of cosmic fun! Learn from real NASA professionals and scientists, watch immersive planetarium shows that bring the wonders of space to life, and dive into hands on STEM activities the whole family will love.

From robotics demonstrations to space trivia, plus presenters sharing amazing discoveries, there's something for every young astronaut to explore. Space themed fun awaits for all ages! ✨

📍 Nampa Civic Center

🎟️ Pay what you can for admission

Gear up, this is one mission you won't want to miss! 👨‍🚀👩‍🚀