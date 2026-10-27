Spoon Whittling

Thursday, November 5th, 6:00-7:30pm

Folk School Educator Chloe Kennedy, and her traveling folk school, are coming to our library for an evening of spoon whittling. Join us to learn about the tools and techniques required for this craft that has been passed down by generations of woodworkers, and get the chance to do some whittling yourself.

Registration and waiver required.