Spoon Whittling
Spoon Whittling
Spoon Whittling
Thursday, November 5th, 6:00-7:30pm
Folk School Educator Chloe Kennedy, and her traveling folk school, are coming to our library for an evening of spoon whittling. Join us to learn about the tools and techniques required for this craft that has been passed down by generations of woodworkers, and get the chance to do some whittling yourself.
Registration and waiver required.
Garden City Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com