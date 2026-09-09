© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sweet Harmony Sunday

Sweet Harmony Sunday

Join us for an uplifting afternoon of bluegrass and old-time music with a gospel sing-along featuring local bands Cheatgrass and Cattywampus. The event takes place on Sunday, September 20 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church Boise, 950 W State St. 83702

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
Bring your voice and your family for a joyful time of music and fellowship.

First Presbyterian Church Boise
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Petra Schwarthoff
2089180454
cheatgrass.music@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575420283655

Artist Group Info

CheatGrass
cheatgrass.music@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/cheatgrass?pli=1&amp;authuser=0
First Presbyterian Church Boise
950 W State St
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://www.fpcboise.org