Sweet Harmony Sunday

Join us for an uplifting afternoon of bluegrass and old-time music with a gospel sing-along featuring local bands Cheatgrass and Cattywampus. The event takes place on Sunday, September 20 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church Boise, 950 W State St. 83702

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

Bring your voice and your family for a joyful time of music and fellowship.