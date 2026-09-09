Sweet Harmony Sunday
Sweet Harmony Sunday
Join us for an uplifting afternoon of bluegrass and old-time music with a gospel sing-along featuring local bands Cheatgrass and Cattywampus. The event takes place on Sunday, September 20 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church Boise, 950 W State St. 83702
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.
Bring your voice and your family for a joyful time of music and fellowship.
First Presbyterian Church Boise
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Petra Schwarthoff
2089180454
cheatgrass.music@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
CheatGrass
cheatgrass.music@gmail.com